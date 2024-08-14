Study Confirms OmnySense’s Innovative and Practical Method for Performing Respiratory Assessment at Home

OmnySense & Wolfson MC announce positive results from POC study validating its innovative lung sounds acquisition method using a proprietary smart thermometer

OmnySense's device has the potential to become a useful tool in remote assessment of respiratory conditions and pathologies.” — Dr. Doron Menachemi

HOLON, ISRAEL, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obtaining clinically relevant information about respiratory conditions presents a unique challenge in a home setting.

Existing solutions face “real world” challenges. Home-stethoscopes require the presence of a skilled caregiver to perform the checkup, while adherence to home spirometers has always been poor.

OmnySense Ltd., an Israeli digital-health startup, is developing a unique solution which provides the home user with an informed medical assessment at home, powered by state-of-the-art Medical Language Models (Med LMs). The company’s thermometer-shaped device is the only one capable of capturing a comprehensive dataset of clinical parameters simultaneously and consistently, including respiratory data, cardiac data and vital signs. This dataset - together with the patient’s symptoms and medical history - is analyzed using Med LMs to provide an automatic assessment directly to the user. This assessment can be shared with a remote physician, caregiver etc.

OmnySense's proprietary algorithms analyze the soundwaves captured by a microphone at the tip of the device, which is placed inside the closed mouth. These algorithms derive the respiratory rate and I:E ratio, and also quantify wheezes and crackles. A POC study at the Wolfson Medical Center - which validated this novel lung-sound acquisition method - has now been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Wolfson Medical Center is a leading Israeli hospital with expertise in pediatrics, cardiology ophthalmology and genetics, and with extensive experience in running clinical trials for new medical innovations. Dr. Doron Menachemi, lead investigator and Head of Internal Medical Department F at the Brunner Institute for Cardiovascular Research, Wolfson Medical Center, stated, "Our findings suggest that the diagnostic performance of OmnySense's self-operated device is similar to that of physician interpretation using a digital stethoscope. Thus, it has the potential to become a useful tool in remote assessment of respiratory conditions and pathologies."

Yossi Aldar, CEO of OmnySense, stated: "We are very encouraged by the positive study results. We strongly believe that the ability of patients at home to get an automatic assessment– as opposed to just symptom reporting - will empower those patients to make informed decisions and receive optimal care."