Presidency and B4SA briefs media on business and government partnership, 14 Aug

On 13 August 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with members of the Cabinet, senior business leaders, and technical experts from government and business to discuss a new era of collaboration for a partnership launched over a year ago to address barriers to growth in South Africa.

Media are invited to attend a virtual briefing on Wednesday, 14 August 2024, hosted by the Presidency and B4SA. Key updates will be provided by Mr James MacKay, CEO of the Energy Council South Africa, Mr Rudi Dicks, Head of the Project Management Office at the Presidency, and Mr Martin Kingston, B4SA Steering Committee Chair.

Representatives from the joint initiative and workstream leads will be in attendance to assist with your questions.

Media are invited as follows:
DATE: Wednesday, 14 August 2024
TIME:  08:45 – 10:00
LINK:  To be shared

Please RSVP to:
Liz Ferreira, Camilla Mseme Instinctif Partners B4SA@instinctif.com

Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa media@presidency.gov.za
 

