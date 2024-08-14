Virtual Conference on Leveraging Digitalization for Elderly Care

Registration Form Click to register

Time of Event

Day 1: 13:05–17:50 Tokyo time

Day 2: 11:00–16:30 Tokyo time

Summary

As the global population ages, the demand for innovative solutions for elderly care is becoming increasingly critical, particularly in Asia and the Pacific, where demographic shifts are pronounced. Traditional care models are facing challenges, such as workplace shortages, rising costs, and the need for personalized care approaches.

In response, digitalization is emerging as a key driver of change in the sector, offering new ways to address these challenges and improve the will-being of older adults. Technologies such as remote monitoring systems, artificial intelligence, and digital health platforms are revolutionizing how care is delivered, enabling more efficient, responsive, and individualized care solutions. Leveraging these digital advancements can enhance care, reduce costs, and improve overall health outcomes for the elderly.

This conference aims to investigate and discuss how digital tools and systems are reshaping elderly care. Through presentations and discussions, we will examine the impact of digitalization on elderly practices and policy and consider future directions for research and implementation.

Objectives

Investigate the impact of digitalization on health care, social engagement, accessibility, and well-being for the elderly, highlighting opportunities and challenges in the Asia and the Pacific region considering the complexities within an aging society.

Facilitate knowledge exchange between scholars and technology professionals to share progress and developments in leveraging innovation and technological advancements for constructing comprehensive elderly care systems.

Provide insights to inform policy and good practices for integrating digital solutions in elderly care to address the evolving needs of older individuals, enhance the quality of care, and promote inclusive development.

Target Participants

Experts from think tanks, universities, and international organizations

Gain deeper insights into effective digital solutions for addressing the multifaceted challenges of elderly care.

Facilitate productive discussions among panelists to explore practical strategies for integrating technological advancements into elderly care systems.

Foster the exchange of expertise and best practices to support the ongoing collaboration and targeted investment in digital infrastructure for elderly care.

Research papers featured during the conference will be considered for publication in an ADB-ADBI edited volume.

Partner

Asian Development Bank