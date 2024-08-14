Regional Forum on Adapting to Aging in Asia and the Pacific: “Accelerating Implementation in Long-Term Care: From Policy to Implementation”

Time of Event

09:00–17:00

Summary

Asia and the Pacific is experiencing one of the fastest demographic shifts toward an aging population globally. By 2050, over 25% of the region’s population is projected to be aged 65 and above, placing immense pressure on family- and community-based systems. The World Health Organization estimates that two out of every three older people will require long-term care (LTC) at some point, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive LTC solutions.

The rapid aging of populations across Asia and the Pacific has led to a widening gap between the supply and demand for aged care. Changing family structures, labor market patterns, and cultural norms further complicate this scenario. Governments across the region are challenged to develop effective LTC policies and programs that ensure older adults receive the care and support necessary for dignified and fulfilling lives.

This training workshop and study tour aims to support the development of innovative and sustainable LTC models that deliver quality and affordable services, foster new partnerships for delivery, and address the diverse needs of older people. Additionally, the workshop will enable policy makers to benefit from recent global developments on aging issues at the major regional conference on population aging in Bali on 11–12 September.

Objectives

Equip developing member country participants with comprehensive understanding of LTC system development, quality management, integrated community-based LTC systems, and workforce development through structured training.

Provide participants the opportunity to observe and interact with home- and community-based care models in Indonesia, gaining insights into care management, human resource development, and financial management.

Facilitate the development of professional networks among participants, policy makers, resource experts, practitioners, and researchers to foster collaboration and support.

Target Participants

Senior government officials involved in decision-making and actual implementation of programs and policies for older people.

Experts from research institutions, universities, and private and government service providers.

Output

Strengthen government officials’ capacity to design sound regulatory frameworks and policies for the provision of LTC for older people.

Distribute compiled training materials and lectures to participants to be used for reference and further dissemination in their home countries.

Actionable recommendations for developing and implementing LTC systems in the participating countries.

Partners

Asian Development Bank (SG-HSD)