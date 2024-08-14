SCAN Group Named to Modern Healthcare’s Diversity Leader Organizations List
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified healthcare company tackling some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing older adults today, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2024’s Diversity Leader Organizations.
The Diversity Leaders award is bestowed on organizations that demonstrate a commitment to further equity and inclusion at their organizations and in the overall industry.
Modern Healthcare recognized SCAN for:
• Increasing its membership in employee resource groups by 35% in the last year.
• Launching SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), a Medicare Advantage plan designed for LGBTQ+ older adults.
• Providing services to more than 5,000 people through its street-based medical group Healthcare in Action and helping place more than 250 in supportive housing.
• Associating senior leaders’ bonuses with members’ healthcare disparity reduction rates.
“This award reflects SCAN’s unwavering commitment to health equity and diversity in our workforce, leadership, and membership,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Our dedication goes beyond our organization, reaching the diverse and underserved populations we serve. As a mission-driven nonprofit, we are resolute in our goal to transform healthcare for the better.”
Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, SCAN’s chief people officer, also added, “our diverse workforce brings rich perspectives that drive innovation and enable us to better serve older adults."
In addition to this award, SCAN Group’s award-winning Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, was named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2024, two years in a row, and it’s Top Innovator Organization list for 2023. SCAN was also named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials List for 2024.
Earlier this year, SCAN was also certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year, where 93% of employees reported that SCAN is a great place to work as compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
The profiles of all the winners are featured online at ModernHealthcare.com/awards/organizations-diversity-2024 on August 12, 2024 and in the September 9, 2024 print issue of Modern Healthcare.
About SCAN
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 277,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions
Seffrah Orlando
