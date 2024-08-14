PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Tulfo wants driver's license of motorist who counterflowed on EDSA busway suspended Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo urged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to suspend the license of a drunk SUV driver who became trending on social media after using the EDSA busway to counter the flow in the wee hours of July 28. During the hearing of Senate Committee on Public Services, Tulfo learned that instead of jailing and filing charges against the driver identified as Christopher Lim de Vera, personnel of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) even gave him VIP treatment and escorted him to his condo unit in BGC, Taguig City. Tulfo said DOTr should have charged De Vera with violation of Republic Act No. 10586 or Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Law. Sen. Idol was further angered when he asked the DOTr what sanction they gave their three employees who took De Vera to his condo. In response, the agency said they are still investigating the incident that took place two weeks ago already. He instructed DOTr to impose a penalty against their three offending personnel to which DOTr Usec. Ferdinand Ortega agreed, saying that aside from suspension, the three could be removed from service. The Philippine National Police (PNP), meanwhile, also received a sermon from Tulfo because they came to the place where the incident took place but left immediately. He requested to the PNP to sanction their three police officers. In the next committee hearing on Tuesday, August 20, Sen. Tulfo said that the appropriate punishment for the negligent PNP and DOTr personnel should already be imposed. Tulfo: Suspendihin lisensiya ng SUV driver na nag-counterflow sa EDSA busway Ipinasususpinde ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) ang lisensya ng lasing na drayber ng SUV na nag-viral sa social media matapos mag-counterflow sa EDSA busway noong July 28 ng gabi. Sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Public Services kahapon (Aug. 13), nag-init ang ulo ni Sen. Idol nang maisiwalat na imbes kasuhan at dalhin sa kulungan ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) ang SUV driver na kinilalang si Christopher Lim de Vera ay binigyan pa nila ito ng VIP treatment at hinatid sa kanyang condo unit sa BGC, Taguig City. Sinabon ni Sen. Idol ang DOTr dahil bakit hindi nila dinala sa presinto si de Vera at kinasuhan ng paglabag sa Republic Act No. 10586 o Anti Drunk and Drugged Driving Law. Mas lalong nanggalaiti si Sen. Tulfo nang tanungin niya ang DOTr kung ano ang naging aksyon nila tungkol sa tatlo nilang empleyado na naghatid kay de Vera sa kanyang condo, at ang sagot ng ahensya sa kanya ay patuloy pa rin daw ang ginagawa nilang imbestigasyon sa insidente na mahigit dalawang linggo na ang nakakalipas. Agad inatasan ni Sen. Idol ang DOTr na magpataw na ng parusa laban sa tatlong nagkasalang personnel nila. Sumangayon naman si DOTr Usec. Ferdinand Ortega at sinabing maliban sa suspensyon ay maaaring matanggal ang tatlo sa serbisyo. Sermon din naman ang inabot ng Philippine National Police (PNP) dahil kahit may dumating na mobile patrol car sa nangyaring insidente, wala raw ginawa ang mga pulis kundi ang makiusyoso na parang mga chismoso lang at umalis din. Hiniling ni Sen. Raffy sa PNP na patawan ng parusa ang tatlong pulis nila. Sa susunod na hearing ng komite sa Martes, August 20, nais ni Sen. Tulfo na naipataw na ang karampatang parusa sa mga naging pabaya at nagkasalang kawani ng PNP at DOTr.