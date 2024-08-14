River Avenue Digital Welcomes Chris Vail as New National Sales Director
RAD names Chris Vail as National Sales Director, bringing entrepreneurial expertise to connect clients with effective marketing strategies.
His entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of both sales and marketing will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate the complex digital landscape.”PROSPECT PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River Avenue Digital (RAD), a leading digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Vail as its new National Sales Director. With over a decade of entrepreneurial experience and a strong background in sales, Vail brings a unique perspective that will help organizations connect with RAD's marketing expertise to amplify their stories and reach their target audiences.
— Josh Irons, CEO, River Avenue Digital
Chris Vail joins RAD after 12 years as the Founder and CEO of Janis Trading Co., where he successfully built a global micro-brand in the competitive watch industry. For a half dozen of those years, RAD served as Chris’ marketing partner at NTH Watches. In this relationship, Chris witnessed firsthand the impressive results RAD delivered as his company's marketing partner, ultimately inspiring him to join the RAD team and contribute his industry expertise to their innovative approach.
His experience in developing and marketing products across international markets aligns perfectly with RAD's mission to provide innovative digital marketing solutions.
"We're thrilled to have Chris join our team," said Josh Irons, CEO of River Avenue Digital. "His entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of both sales and marketing will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate the complex digital landscape."
In his role as National Sales Director, Vail aims to bridge the gap between organizations and effective digital marketing strategies. Chris' approach to sales builds on years of a proven methodology centered on identifying and relieving clients' specific pain points while working with their financial parameters, and project schedules.
"Having been on both sides of the table, I understand the anxieties and pain points that business owners face when it comes to marketing," said Vail. "My goal is to demystify the 'black box' of digital marketing and help our clients understand the metrics that truly matter for their success."
Vail's approach emphasizes empathy and education, helping clients see beyond the tools and technologies to understand how digital marketing can tell their unique story and drive real business results. His addition to the RAD team reinforces the agency's commitment to providing not just services, but true partnerships with its clients.
As River Avenue Digital continues to grow, Chris Vail's expertise will play a crucial role in connecting more organizations with the agency's talented marketing team, ultimately helping businesses amplify their message and reach their target audience more effectively in the digital space.
About River Avenue Digital (RAD)
RAD is a dynamic and results-driven, full-service marketing agency with a core expertise in Fractional CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) services. With decades of experience, our team of experts excels in crafting and deploying strategic digital marketing solutions. Our commitment to clients is based on data-driven solutions that encompass Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Digital Advertising. With a relentless drive to unlock growth potential and maximize ROI, we empower businesses to thrive in this ever-evolving digital landscape, bringing their brand stories to new and diverse audiences.
