Justin Bilik Joins Lindenberger Group as Account Executive to Drive New Client Sales
Justin's extensive background in sales and business development, combined with his ability to forge strong client relationships, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our business. ”SPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindenberger Group, a leading provider of HR solutions for businesses, is excited to announce the addition of Justin Bilik as an Account Executive. With over 20 years of experience in sales and business development across a variety of industries, Bilik will play a critical role in expanding the firm’s client base and driving new business growth.
— Judith Lindenberger
Bilik joins Lindenberger Group from Vein 360, where he served as Director of Sales - East Region. During his tenure, he successfully grew the territory from the ground up, managing over 50 accounts and generating more than $80,000 in recurring monthly revenue.
Judith Lindenberger, President of Lindenberger Group, expressed her enthusiasm for Bilik’s appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Justin to our team. His extensive background in sales and business development, combined with his ability to forge strong client relationships, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our business. Justin’s approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering tailored HR solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients."
Bilik is equally excited about his new role, stating, "Joining Lindenberger Group is a fantastic opportunity to bring my experience in sales to an organization that truly values its clients and employees. I’m eager to contribute to our mission of helping businesses build healthy, engaging, and inclusive workplace cultures. I look forward to working closely with Judith and the rest of the team to drive new business and foster lasting partnerships."
Lindenberger Group has been providing expert HR solutions to businesses for 23 years. With a team of seasoned professionals, the firm specializes in helping companies navigate complex HR challenges, enabling them to focus on their core operations. Bilik’s appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its reach and continuing to deliver exceptional value to its clients.
About Lindenberger Group
Lindenberger Group is a trusted HR consultancy that has been serving businesses for over two decades. The firm specializes in providing actionable, reliable HR solutions that help companies build and maintain healthy, engaging, and inclusive workplace cultures. Each team member brings a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality of service.
