Election Ethics: New Voting Guide Helps Identify Ethical Candidates

‘Voting for Ethics,’ the Non-Partisan Guide from the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, Empowers U.S. Voters to Make Informed Decisions in Any Election

Ethical behavior is critical to restoring trust in our democracy. This guide to ethical behavior should be required reading for every candidate for public office.” — Leon E. Panetta, former director CIA, secretary of defense

SANTA CLARA, CA, U.S.A., August 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics today announces the 2nd edition of “ Voting for Ethics: A Guide for U.S. Voters .” Available for pre-order now, the non-partisan, how-to guide is designed to help the U.S. voting public identify the hallmarks of an ethical candidate, spot dirty tricks and unethical fundraising practices, and evaluate campaign promises before casting votes—be it for a local school board member or the president of the United States.In this 2nd edition, the authors delve deeper into the complex world of political communications, particularly the influence of artificial intelligence (AI). With the rapid advancement of technology, understanding how AI shapes political discourse and influences voters is crucial. Moreover, “Voting for Ethics” underscores the importance of a candidate's commitment to ethical conduct and adherence to the rule of law. The book emphasizes that the rule of law is not just a lofty ideal, but a cornerstone of democratic governance that every candidate must uphold.“It is no secret that today in politics with the growing threat of artificial intelligence, disinformation spread by social media, and dishonest partisan attacks, the challenge of adhering to ethical standards is more difficult than ever,” said Leon E. Panetta, former Director CIA, Secretary of Defense. “And yet, ethical behavior is critical to restoring trust in our democracy. This guide to ethical behavior should be required reading for every candidate for public office. As a former public official, I believe the greatest reward of public service is to make people's lives better...but that can only happen with candidates who are honest, ethical, and respect the dignity of those who elected them to office.”This publication is more than a book; it's a call to action for every voter to take responsibility for their choices. It encourages voters to go beyond party lines and campaign promises to scrutinize the character and integrity of those vying for public office.At the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, we believe that our political process sometimes turns a blind eye toward unethical campaign practices. We believe that encouraging ethical campaigns will have three important benefits:- It will help decrease political polarity by reducing the rancor in political races.- It will help restore public trust in government by ensuring fairness and integrity in campaigns.- It will help increase civic engagement by creating a process that not only encourages an informed and involved electorate but also encourages good people to run for office.About the AuthorsJohn P. Pelissero, a professor emeritus of political science at Loyola University Chicago, has dedicated 40 years to teaching American politics, state and urban politics, and public administration. Currently, he serves as the director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics of Santa Clara University. His notable works include co-authoring “Managing Urban America, 8th ed.”Ann G. Skeet is the senior director of leadership ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. With a decade at the Markkula Center and as CEO of American Leadership Forum-Silicon Valley, she has extensively studied leadership dilemmas. She also contributed to “Campaign Ethics: A Field Guide” and co-authored “Ethics in the Age of Disruptive Technologies: An Operational Roadmap.”Hana S. Callaghan served as the director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics from 2014 to 2020. She authored the first edition of “Voting for Ethics” and “Campaign Ethics: A Field Guide.” Hana was a prominent figure in the ethical political campaign movement.Pelissero and Skeet will be discussing the key issues from the book in a live and public discussion on October 9, 2024 [embed link to event], on the Santa Clara University campus.Note to Media“Voting for Ethics” authors, Ann Skeet and John Pelissero, are available to provide commentary to members of the media on issues related to ethics in politics, the upcoming election, and the related debates. The guide is available for purchase through Amazon.About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the SCU community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from technology to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to a global audience. For more information: www.scu.edu/ethics/

