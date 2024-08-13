Georgia Parole Board Member Joyette Holmes of Cobb County recently met directly with crime victims to discuss the parole status of those offenders who committed the crimes.

Holmes and staff conducted Victim Impact Sessions (VIS) with crime victims in Cobb County. The sessions allow victims, whose offenders are approaching parole consideration, to discuss their cases with a Parole Board Member, a Georgia Office of Victim Services staff member, and a senior hearing examiner from the Board's Clemency Division. Victim information received at the sessions is included in the parole case files maintained on the offenders making it available to the parole board members prior to a parole decision.

"Many thanks to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for assisting us with these victim sessions. The advocates working in this victim-witness assistance office are terrific and care deeply about these victims. It takes committed victim advocates like these working with those in the Georgia Office of Victim Services to ensure crime victims have a voice in the parole process," said Holmes.

The Georgia Parole Board and the Georgia Office of Victim Services remain committed to supporting crime victims. The Georgia Office of Victim Services is a division of the parole board and represents registered crime victims during the post-conviction process. That includes notifications of pending parole considerations and board decisions.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., said he was proud of the partnership that exists between his office’s Victim-Witness Unit and the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“Our team participated in a Victim Impact Session (VIS) in Cobb County, offering crime victims an important opportunity to be heard as their offenders near parole consideration.

At the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, we are committed to supporting victims through every step of the legal process, and we are honored to assist in these impactful sessions. The dedication of our Victim Witness Unit ensures that crime victims have a strong voice in the parole process. Thank you to the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the Georgia Parole Board for their support,” said Broady.

During 2024, all five Georgia Parole Board Members have conducted Victim Impact Sessions across the state.

Learn more at pap.georgia.gov or contact Steve Hayes at [email protected].