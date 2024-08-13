Florida Medical Equipment Manufacturer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

A Florida man pleaded guilty today to evading nearly $2.4 million in taxes on income he earned from his business.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Roger Whitman, 76, manufactured and sold medical equipment. Between 2002 and 2018, Whitman generated millions of dollars in gross receipts from the sale of such equipment.

Whitman has not filed an individual income tax return or made any tax payments since 2000. In 2012, the IRS assessed nearly $800,0000 in taxes against Whitman for tax years 2002 through 2009. In response, to conceal his income and assets, Whitman formed a trust with his girlfriend serving as the trustee. Whitman caused his girlfriend to open two bank accounts in the trust’s name, over which Whitman’s girlfriend had sole signatory authority. Thereafter, Whitman directed his income from the business into the trust’s bank accounts and used the funds from these accounts to pay personal expenses. In approximately July 2019, to further thwart IRS collection efforts, Whitman formed a new entity to operate his business.

Through his actions, Whitman caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $2.4 million.

Whitman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, as well as supervised release and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Melissa Siskind and Andres Chinchilla of the Tax Division are prosecuting the case, with assistance and support from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.