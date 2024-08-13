Event announcement: SCOCA Conference 2024

The California Constitution Center presents its conference on the California Supreme Court, in partnership with: UC Law Journal, California Supreme Court Historical Society, Bar Association of San Francisco, Alameda County Bar Association, Northern District of California Historical Society, California Academy of Appellate Lawyers, the Citrin Center, and Institute of Governmental Studies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.