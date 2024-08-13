Submit Release
New Mendocino Courthouse Price Tag Hits $150 Million

Construction is now scheduled to begin in May of next year, with completion tentatively set for August 2027.  If all goes as planned, state officials in October will begin to secure necessary permits allowing the building of the most significant public civic project in 75 years in Mendocino County.

