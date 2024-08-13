Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Corrects Certain Accumulated Ratios in 2Q24 Earnings Materials and Reaffirms 1H24 Financials and 2024 Guidance

Lima, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, August 13, 2024 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) announces to its shareholders and the market, corrections to four ratios published in its 2Q24 Earnings Materials. These amendments are attributable to miscalculations on certain accumulated performance indicators.

Below is a table including the reported and corrected indicators, presented on the Company´s 2Q24 Earnings Release.

Performance Indicator Originally Reported Figure Corrected Figure Location in Earnings Release 1H24 ROE 17.2% 17.6% Pages 3 and 11 1H24 Funding cost 3.16% 2.90% Page 11 1H24 Operating expenses / Total average assets 7.4% 3.7% Page 11 1H23 Operating Expenses / Total average assets 7.1% 3.5% Page 11

The above-mentioned corrections do not affect the Company’s reported IFRS financial results nor the Company’s full year 2024 guidance, as announced on August 8, 2024.

The Company will replace its quarterly materials (Earnings Release, Conference Call Presentation and Historical Consolidated Charts) to reflect the conforming corrections for the following metrics: ROE for 1H24, Funding cost for 1H24, and Operating expenses to Total average assets for 1H23 and 1H24.

