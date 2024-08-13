Submit Release
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Corrects Certain Accumulated Ratios in 2Q24 Earnings Materials and Reaffirms 1H24 Financials and 2024 Guidance

Lima, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, August 13, 2024 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) announces to its shareholders and the market, corrections to four ratios published in its 2Q24 Earnings Materials. These amendments are attributable to miscalculations on certain accumulated performance indicators.

Below is a table including the reported and corrected indicators, presented on the Company´s 2Q24 Earnings Release.

Performance Indicator Originally Reported Figure Corrected Figure Location in Earnings Release
1H24 ROE 17.2% 17.6% Pages 3 and 11
1H24 Funding cost 3.16% 2.90% Page 11
1H24 Operating expenses / Total average assets 7.4% 3.7% Page 11
1H23 Operating Expenses / Total average assets 7.1% 3.5% Page 11

The above-mentioned corrections do not affect the Company’s reported IFRS financial results nor the Company’s full year 2024 guidance, as announced on August 8, 2024.

The Company will replace its quarterly materials (Earnings Release, Conference Call Presentation and Historical Consolidated Charts) to reflect the conforming corrections for the following metrics: ROE for 1H24, Funding cost for 1H24, and Operating expenses to Total average assets for 1H23 and 1H24.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


