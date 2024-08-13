City of Boston Launches Black Male Advancement Equity Study

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Mayor Michelle Wu, the Office of Black Male Advancement, and the Black Men and Boys Commission announced the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking partners to conduct an equity study focused on Black men and boys in Boston. The study aims to detail, quantify, and evaluate the prevalence, significance, and scope of inequities within the City. This initial phase of the study will gather essential data to understand how the City's service delivery impacts the social and economic conditions of Black males in Boston. The RFP and more information on how to apply can be found at boston.gov/bma.

“We are committed to ensuring that Boston is a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This study will be critical in building on the City’s service delivery to Black men and boys across Boston’s neighborhoods and advancing equity in city programs and policies. I encourage all who are interested to apply and partner with us to build a Boston that better supports Black men and boys in our city.”

“The Office of Black Male Advancement is committed to addressing disparities and advancing equity for Black men and boys in the City of Boston,” said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of the Office of Black Male Advancement. “This equity study will create a comprehensive assessment of existing data on Black males related to City of Boston policies, programs and services. The findings from this study are essential to ensure that future City of Boston policies, programs, and services are equitable, data-driven, sustainable, impactful, and focused on improving outcomes for Black men and boys.”

The study will involve conducting stakeholder interviews with various city departments, employers, business associations, community groups, and the Black Men and Boys Commission. Additionally, the project will engage Black men and boys through direct outreach in neighborhoods throughout Boston. The selected partner will work closely with the Office of Black Male Advancement to establish working groups, focus groups, and community listening sessions to provide comprehensive insights.

The equity study is a priority recommendation outlined by the Black Men and Boys Commission, which identified the critical role of tracking data and outcomes in addressing the unique challenges faced by Black men and boys. As a result, the study will involve the creation of a database with disaggregated data on income, health, education, housing and other key indicators. A comprehensive data analysis will then be performed to identify trends, disparities, and areas of concern, using statistical and mixed methods to provide a comprehensive overview of the economic and social status of Black males in Boston. The findings will guide the subsequent phases of the equity study and culminate in a set of final recommendations focused on improving outcomes for Black men and boys.

“It is of utmost importance for the Black Men and Boys Commission that the Office of Black Male Advancement have the data that they need to do their work,” said Tito Jackson, Chair of the Black Men and Boys Commission. “As a city, we lack the necessary metrics to properly disaggregate crucial data for Black males. The equity study will establish specific indicators, enabling the Commission and the Office of BMA to collaborate more effectively and deliver targeted services for Black men and boys.”

“Closing the gaps that Black men and boys in our city face is critical and strengthens our entire community. This study will provide direction for our city departments in addressing these issues,” said Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell. “Securing funding for this work through the budget is a proud achievement, and I’m eager to see what’s working and where we need to improve in our support for Black men and boys.”

The deadline to submit proposals for the request is September 20, 2024. Please email bma@boston.gov with any questions or communications regarding the RFP. Additional information, requirements, terms and conditions, and all other related information are outlined in the RFP documents on the Office of Black Male Advancement’s homepage. Proposers will need to register with the City as a “vendor” or “supplier” in order to submit an application electronically and, if selected, be paid by the City. Please visit Boston.gov for step-by-step instructions to register as a new vendor and more.

The Office of Black Male Advancement works to empower Black men and boys to ensure that they have equitable access to opportunities in the city. The Office also focuses on policies, programs, resources, and local and national partnerships. Additionally, BMA directs and supports the efforts of the Black Men and Boys Commission and My Brother’s Keeper Boston. For more information about our initiatives, please review our recently released BMA Quarterly Report. For additional resources and information, please visit our website at boston.gov/bma.