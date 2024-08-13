B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Hosts North Country Roundtable on Tackling Smartphone Use in New York Schools

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul held a roundtable discussion with local educators and stakeholders in the North Country as part of her statewide listening tour focused on addressing smartphone use in schools. This follows several recent sessions in the Capital Region, Long Island, Southern Tier, Western New York and the Hudson Valley, and will continue with additional discussions with key stakeholders over the coming months. As the Governor has emphasized, stakeholder engagement will play a key role as she develops a statewide policy proposal on smartphones in schools that will be announced later this year.

B-ROLL of the Governor at the roundtable can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.