Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,209 in the last 365 days.

B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Hosts North Country Roundtable on Tackling Smartphone Use in New York Schools

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul held a roundtable discussion with local educators and stakeholders in the North Country as part of her statewide listening tour focused on addressing smartphone use in schools. This follows several recent sessions in the Capital Region, Long Island, Southern Tier, Western New York and the Hudson Valley, and will continue with additional discussions with key stakeholders over the coming months. As the Governor has emphasized, stakeholder engagement will play a key role as she develops a statewide policy proposal on smartphones in schools that will be announced later this year.

B-ROLL of the Governor at the roundtable can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.

You just read:

B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Hosts North Country Roundtable on Tackling Smartphone Use in New York Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more