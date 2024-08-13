Submit Release
Tullahoma Driver Services Center to Reopen After Planned Remodel

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 | 02:34pm

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Tullahoma Driver Services Center, located at 307 Industrial Boulevard, which closed for a planned remodel in June, will reopen to the public on Monday, Aug. 19. In the refurbished full-service center, visitors will see new furniture, fresh paint, new workstations and a larger parking lot.

The Tullahoma Driver Services Center will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. Full-service Driver Services Centers offer Driver License, REAL ID and Identification (ID Only) License issuance; vision, knowledge and skills testing; motor vehicle records; handgun permit applications; voter registration and organ/tissue donor registration.

