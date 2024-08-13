West Virginia Department of Health Announces Success in Whole Blood Program

The West Virginia Department of Health’s (DH) Office of Emergency Medical Services is proud to announce a major milestone in statewide efforts to advance emergency medical care. Under Governor Jim Justice’s leadership, West Virginia is leading the nation by becoming the first state to implement comprehensive statewide protocols for administering whole blood on ambulances. This pioneering initiative has already shown remarkable success in helping to save lives and improve trauma care outcomes.

Gov. Justice discussed the success of the program during his latest administration update.

Since the launch of this program, Cabell County EMS has led the state in providing whole blood transfusions in the field since November 2023. Harrison County joined this vital effort in March 2024.

“Thanks to these advancements, one patient has survived a critical situation that might otherwise have been fatal,” said Joseph Ratliff, Director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services. “All patients who received whole blood transfusions in the field have successfully reached hospitals where they could receive definitive care, likely preventing fatalities that could have occurred without this prehospital intervention.”

Whole blood transfusions in the field have proven to be a game-changer, significantly increasing the chances of survival for trauma patients by quickly restoring blood volume and enhancing clotting function. This critical tool addresses severe bleeding, one of the leading causes of trauma-related death, by stabilizing patients before they reach the hospital.

While the whole blood program is not without its challenges, it represents a critical advancement in improving outcomes for trauma patients. To ensure its success, the Department of Health has conducted extensive education and training across the state’s EMS regions, equipping paramedics with the necessary skills to manage the complexities of trauma care effectively.

“Our commitment to expanding this life-saving program is unwavering,” said DH Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “We are actively working to extend the availability of whole blood transfusions to more counties with the goal of achieving statewide coverage.”

The program’s success hinges on the generosity of the state. Blood donations are crucial for the continued success and expansion of the whole blood program. West Virginians are encouraged to donate blood through the Red Cross to support these lifesaving efforts.

To make an appointment to donate blood, please visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Additional Emergency Services progress under Governor Jim Justice.

Governor Jim Justice’s commitment to enhancing emergency medical services in West Virginia is reflected in the recent successes of the state’s EMS workforce. Since the launch of the “Answer the Call” initiative, the state has experienced a nearly 75 percent increase in the EMS workforce across the state. This initiative provided no-cost education and training for emergency medical technicians (EMTs), invested in test preparation software, and promoted EMS careers statewide.

As a result, the number of new providers increased from 542 in 2021 to 938 by the start of 2024. Additionally, recent legislative changes will further support the recruitment of new paramedics and reduce wait times for ambulance services by providing grant funding for new equipment and training.



