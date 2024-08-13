Management planned for Eurasian watermilfoil found at Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently discovered that Eurasian watermilfoil has spread in Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County. A small area was originally found last fall east of the McIntosh Beach and treated this May. A larger area was found last week near Farmer’s Beach.

“We are developing a short-term management plan to implement within the coming week and will work with local stakeholders and the community to develop a long-term plan of action,” said Scott Grummer, fisheries biologist for the Iowa DNR.

The DNR is asking boaters and other users in these areas to be extra vigilant to help prevent the spread of these invasive aquatic plants to other lakes in the area.

“It is critical to clean all vegetation from boats and equipment before leaving boat ramps to prevent the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil,” said Kim Bogenschutz, the DNR’s aquatic invasive species program coordinator.

The Iowa DNR Aquatic Plant Management team monitors the vegetation in Clear Lake each year. This summer’s monitoring has been especially important to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment this spring and monitor any spread of Eurasian watermilfoil.

Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive rooted aquatic plant native to parts of Europe and Asia, can spread quickly and outcompete beneficial native plants. It reproduces by fragmentation, which means small pieces of it grow into new plants and form thick beds.

Iowa’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program has been a national leader in control efforts to stop Eurasian watermilfoil for the past 30 years.

“Iowa DNR has successfully eradicated the plant in many lakes throughout the state. The size of Clear Lake presents challenges for management,” explains Grummer.

“Boaters and anglers can unintentionally spread Eurasian watermilfoil and other aquatic invasive species if they do not take the proper precautions before going between lakes and after each time out on the water,” said Bogenschutz.

Clean, Drain, Dry is a simple three step process that boaters need to follow every time they move from one body of water to another.

CLEAN any plants, animals or mud from the boat and equipment before you leave a water body.

DRAIN water from all equipment (motor, live well, bilge, transom well, bait bucket) before you leave a water body.

DRY anything that comes into contact with water (boats, trailers, equipment, boots, clothing, dogs). Before you move to another waterbody either: Spray your boat and trailer with hot, high-pressure water; or Dry your boat and equipment for at least five Days.

Never release plants, fish or animals into a water body unless they came out of that water body and empty unwanted bait in the trash.

It is illegal to possess or transport prohibited aquatic invasive species, such as Eurasian watermilfoil, in Iowa. Boaters must also drain all water from boats and equipment before leaving a water access and must keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport.

Find more information about aquatic invasive species and a list of infested waters in the 2024 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet or on the DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ais.