Iowa DNR to host an open house on the Rolling Hills Wildlife Area

Truro, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house on Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m., at the Community Building in Truro, to discuss the past and future management, recreation use, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the Rolling Hills Wildlife Area.

This will be a come-and-go type open house with a short presentation. Anyone with an interest in management of the area is encouraged to attend.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.