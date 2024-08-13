Nurturing transportation leaders for tomorrow

Aug. 13, 2024

By Ryan LaFontaine

DALLAS — What started as just an idea many years ago is now a statewide initiative to develop some of the best engineers on the planet.

Nearly two decades ago, a TxDOT engineer in Dallas devised a plan that would give young engineers an opportunity to discover exactly what they love most about the craft.

“An engineer that likes what he’s doing is going to be a lot more productive,” said Kelly Selman, former chief engineer for TxDOT in Dallas.

Other TxDOT districts had launched similar programs through the years and today, all 25 districts and five divisions have participants in the TxDOT Engineering Assistant Career Development Program. There are currently 472 active engineering assistants statewide.

“I wish I had an opportunity like this when I was coming out of college,” said Mo Bur, TxDOT’s director of project development. “We try to get them exposed to a project that has all aspects of engineering, from drainage to bridges, to retaining walls, to pavement, to earth work. This is to get them as much exposure as possible.”

The goal of the program is to provide Texas with the most professional transportation workforce in the United States, through sponsored training, specific job rotations and exam preparation.

Once enrolled in the four-year program, young engineers are sent through a rotation of three specialties: design, construction and maintenance.

“You need the experience at design, construction and maintenance in order to determine where your strengths and interests are,” Selman said.

Bur said EAs are pushed to perform at a high level, but the program is designed to provide everything a young engineer might need to succeed.

“You’re constantly learning from the feedback from your supervisor, your mentors and doing hands-on work yourself. We’re going to throw you to the wolves,” Bur said. “We’re going to push you to excel. We’re going to push you to overachieve. But by no means are we leaving you alone there. We’re going to give you all the support and tools you need to succeed.”

Former graduates of the program are now guiding billion-dollar projects or leading TxDOT districts of their own.

Ashton Strong graduated from the EA program in 2006. She is now the deputy director of transportation, planning and development for TxDOT’s Dallas District.

“Coming out of college I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’d have to say construction probably wasn’t on the top of my list, but when I got out there, I really loved it. I enjoyed being out there, and it was good to be pointed in the right direction.”