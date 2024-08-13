Submit Release
FEMA Specialists in Florida Communities After Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Florida neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Debby.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. The teams go door to door in impacted neighborhoods to help people apply for federal assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA crews never ask for, or accept, money.

How to Apply 

Homeowners and renters in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties can apply in several ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, or call 800-621-3362 any day of the week. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

