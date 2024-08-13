OneWell Health Care Expands in San Diego with New Coordinated Family Support (CFS) Services

Coordinated Family Support (CFS) Services by OneWell Health Care in California Contact Info of OneWell Health Care

OneWell Health Care expands in San Diego with Coordinated Family Support, offering personalized care and resources for families with IDD individuals.

We're excited to bring Coordinated Family Support to San Diego. This launch reflects our commitment to exceptional care for the IDD community, ensuring families have the resources & support they need” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO & Founder of OneWell Health Care

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading home healthcare provider for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) community, is proud to announce the expansion of its services in California with the introduction of Coordinated Family Support (CFS) services in the San Diego area. This significant milestone underscores OneWell Health Care’s commitment to delivering personalized and comprehensive support to families and individuals in need.

Transformative Support Tailored to Your Needs:

Coordinated Family Support (CFS) services are designed to provide families with the essential assistance, resources, and guidance they require to care for their loved ones with IDD. These services include personalized care planning, access to community resources, and ongoing support tailored to meet the unique needs of each family. With a focus on enhancing the quality of life for participants and their families, CFS services aim to promote stability, well-being, and a higher standard of care within the community.

Key Features of the CFS Program:

1. Target Population: Adults with developmental disabilities, regional center clients & individuals living with their families.

2. Service Coordination: Personalized assessments and care planning, coordination of healthcare, transportation, day programs, and other support services.

3. Support Services: Assistance with daily living skills, behavioral management, crisis intervention & other individualized services to promote independence and maintain family stability.

4. Individualized Planning: Development of an Individual program plan (IPP), collaborative approach involving the individual, family, and regional center service coordinator.

5. Family-Centered Approach: Emphasis on the critical role of the family in the individual's well-being, strengthening and supporting the family unit as a whole.

6. Flexible Services: Adaptable services to meet changing needs over time.

7. Outcome-Oriented: Focused on achieving increased independence, improved quality of life, and enhanced family stability.

Eligibility and Enrollment: Simplifying Access to Essential Services:

- Eligibility Criteria: CFS is available to adults 18 years and older who choose to live in their family home and are served by a regional center.

- How to Enroll: Interested families should contact their Regional Center Service Coordinator to schedule an Individual Program Plan (IPP) meeting. Upon referral, a CFS provider will collaborate with the family to develop a personalized service plan tailored to their specific needs.

Service Highlights: Enhancing Daily Life and Future Planning:

- Identifying and providing essential support for successful home living.

- Offering training and assistance to navigate comprehensive services tailored to unique family needs.

- Supplying valuable information on diagnoses and necessary supports.

- Ensuring consistent training across providers to meet specific family requirements.

- Assisting with scheduling medical and other important appointments.

- Identifying transportation options and backup providers.

- Supporting future planning, particularly for individuals with aging caregivers.

- Providing training aimed at maximizing individuals' independence.

Families interested in CFS services should inform their Regional Center Service Coordinator. A CFS provider will work closely with the family to identify their needs and develop a comprehensive support plan.

With the launch of CFS services in San Diego, OneWell Health Care continues to expand its footprint across the nation, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in home healthcare. The company remains committed to empowering families and individuals with the support they need to lead fulfilling lives.

About OneWell Healthcare:

OneWell Healthcare is dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our mission is to enhance life quality through innovative, compassionate, and personalized care solutions. We integrate cutting-edge practices with a deep understanding of each person’s unique needs, fostering a supportive environment that promotes independence, well-being, and satisfaction. Our team of experienced professionals delivers holistic care that adapts to evolving needs, ensuring each individual receives the highest standard of support and respect.

For more information, please contact OneWell Health Care.