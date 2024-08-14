Four Experts Join Money Vehicle’s Groundbreaking Financial Literacy Curriculum
Money Vehicle is a complete financial literacy curriculum built for high schools, adding new subject matter experts into the curriculum to increase impact.
I'm excited to partner with Money Vehicle to deliver engaging money content that meets the interests of diverse students.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money Vehicle, a premier Education Technology company, provides the nation’s most complete financial literacy curriculum for both students and educators. To ensure that the content remains relevant and impactful, Money Vehicle continues to enhance the program. This academic year, Money Vehicle is expanding its curriculum to offer greater depth in critical areas such as Health Insurance, Cash Management, Entrepreneurship, College Planning, and Student Loans. The four subject matter experts are Bernadette Joy, Luis Rosa, Queenstar Akrong, and Marques Colston.
— Bernadette Joy
Subject matter expert on Health Insurance and Investing - Luis Rosa CFP®
Luis came to the United States from the Dominican Republic and as an immigrant had to learn two languages – English and Money. He became a Certified Financial Planner® to help other First Generation wealth creators pursue their goals and founded his own company ‘Build a Better Financial Future’ to have the vehicle to do so. Today he is the host of podcast “On My Way to Wealth” and a co-founder of the BlatinX Internship which partners with NAPFA (National Association of Personal Financial Advisors) to launch an internship program to increase diversity in the financial planning industry.
“As an immigrant I had to learn two languages: English and Money. I wish I had Money Vehicle as a kid, which would have made me avoid countless money mistakes and help me create healthy money habits”, said Luis. “I’m honored to team up with Money Vehicle to teach students the language of money and put them in the driver’s seat of their financial lives.”
Subject matter expert on Cash Management – Bernadette Joy.
Bernadette is the founder of ‘Crush Your Money Goals’ which is an academy for burned out professionals to plan their escape to financial independence and an author on CNET, CNBC, and Forbes. Her USA Today article highlights how she was a first-generation Filipina American who reduced $300,000 in debt in 3 years and today as a national speaker on financial empowerment she is a subject matter expert in cash management.
“With so much pressure on our next generation of leaders, it's critical to introduce financial literacy to students early and consistently to build great money habits early,” said Bernadette. “I'm excited to partner with Money Vehicle to deliver engaging money content that meets the interests of diverse students. I love the vision at Money Vehicle and how they show that money education can be fun!”
Subject matter expert on Entrepreneurship – Marques Colston.
Marques is a Hall of Fame receiver for the New Orleans Saints and 2010 Super Bowl Champion, but his athlete career is just the beginning. He is a serial entrepreneur, creator of ‘Separation Playbook’, and Founder of Champion Venture Partners, an investment firm focused on creating access to sports related alternative investments. Marques’ unique tapestry of experiences uniquely position him to be a subject matter expert in Entrepreneurialism.
“The Money Vehicle curriculum is in position to create a new paradigm for financial education," said Colston. “Integrating entrepreneurship and business ownership into the curriculum empowers students with more essential knowledge and new pathways to seize their futures.”
Subject matter expert on College Planning – Queenstar Akrong.
Queenstar is a mission-oriented storyteller who uses her expertise in developing social impact initiatives to amplify equitable access to education for underrepresented communities. She holds a master’s in Educational Entrepreneurship, an instructional facilitator on diversity, and the Senior Director at ‘Whiteboard Advisors’. Today she is the founder of ‘No Debt Degree’ which focuses on educating families on the financial investment a postsecondary education requires, making her a subject matter expert in College Planning.
"Financial literacy is a crucial life skill that empowers students to make informed decisions about their education and future. By understanding financial aid basics, students can explore all their options, potentially decrease student loan debt, and pursue diverse career pathways”, said Queenstar. “We are thrilled to partner with Money Vehicle to equip students with the knowledge they need to navigate the complex world of education financing.”
Money Vehicle is driven by its mission to ‘Deliver a Roadmap for educators and a License for students to Drive Financial Literacy’ and remains in alignment with Jump$tart National and state standards. The addition of these new voices and perspectives brings the ability to reach new students as they recognize both the background and perspective of subject matter experts. Jedidiah Collins CFP®, Founder of Money Vehicle, expressed his enthusiasm about these new experts, stating, "We could not be more excited to bring these experts into the Money Vehicle Movement, their voices will add diversity and depth to the curriculum.”
Money Vehicle saves teachers time throughout the semester by seamlessly integrating directly with the school’s LMS, providing turnkey teacher resources, and training educators on how to bring this message into their classroom.
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. YourMoneyVehicle.com
Jedidiah G Collins
MOney Vehicle
INFO@YourMoneyVehicle.com