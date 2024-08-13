H.R. 7914, Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

H.R. 7914 would require the Administration to impose sanctions on the Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of armed groups in the Palestinian terrirtories, and on any affiliated foreign persons or entities. The bill also would require the Administration to regularly report on whether the Popular Resistance Committees and Lions’ Den, a violent Palestinian group operating in the West Bank, should be designated as Specially Designated Terrorist Organizations. Any foreign persons or entities associated with the Specially Designated Terrorist Organizations are subject to sanctions.