Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,232 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7914, Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

H.R. 7914 would require the Administration to impose sanctions on the Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of armed groups in the Palestinian terrirtories, and on any affiliated foreign persons or entities. The bill also would require the Administration to regularly report on whether the Popular Resistance Committees and Lions’ Den, a violent Palestinian group operating in the West Bank, should be designated as Specially Designated Terrorist Organizations. Any foreign persons or entities associated with the Specially Designated Terrorist Organizations are subject to sanctions.

You just read:

H.R. 7914, Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more