Historic Gift for the 120 birthday of Terrell County. Judge Judge Dale Carruthers named Alamo Letter Society Chair.

Alamo Letter Founder Slone McNutt at Dedication in Hood County The Col William Travis Victory or Death Letter for the Hood County Courthouse The Logo of the Alamo Letter Society

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a family trip to the Alamo in January 2023.

“West Texas is blessed to have an elected leader like County Judge Dale Carruthers. Just like the Alamo Commander, Col. William Barrett Travis, her love of Texas is unsurpassed.” ” — Lee William McNutt, Founder, Alamo Letter Society

DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society Appoints Judge Dale Carruthers as Terrell County Chair

DALLAS, TX – The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of County Judge Dale Carruthers of Sanderson, Texas as the Terrell County Chair of the Alamo Letter Society.

Judge Carruthers was born and raised in Terrell County, Texas, where she currently serves as the Terrell County Judge. Judge Carruthers’ family has lived in Sanderson and the Terrell County area for over 100 years.

Terrell County is located in West Texas, directly on the Rio Grande. Terrell County has a population of approximately 800 people. The county seat of Terrell County is Sanderson.

Lee William “Bill” McNutt, of University Park, Texas, Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, said, “West Texas is blessed to have an elected leader like County Judge Dale Carruthers. Just like the Alamo Commander, William Barrett Travis, her love of Texas is unsurpassed.”

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a family trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While looking at William Barrett Travis’ historic “Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Sloane asked her father, Bill McNutt, “Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” With this question in mind, the idea for the Alamo Letter Society was born.

“Texas is such an amazing state, and we need to take pride in the Lone Star State,” said Judge Carruthers. “We need to reintroduce this new generation to what it means to be from Texas.”

McNutt recruited his fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick to aid in the creation of this organization. The Alamo Letter Society launched on Veterans Day in 2023 with the following mission statement: To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every

Battlefield. The Texas soldier always finds a way forward,” said John Vick, Co-Founder & Chairman of the 501(c)(3).



The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is regarded by history as an emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

“Travis’ Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor, and self-sacrifice,” said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder.

Judge Carruthers has served as Terrell County Judge since 2021, making several declarations while serving in this position. While she serves as the County Judge, Judge Carruthers also owns a large ranch, which has been in her family for four generations.

The Terrell County Alamo Letter Plaque dedication will take place on July 5, 2025, during their weeklong Fourth of July celebration. In 2025, Terrell County will also be celebrating its 120th anniversary. The plaque will be located between the two flagpoles in front of the Terrell County Courthouse.

“What a leader at such a young age, taking his stance for Texas. It is just a powerful letter when you think about the whole thing,” said Judge Carruthers.

ALAMO LETTER SOCIETY

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. For more information, visit www.alamoletter.com



###