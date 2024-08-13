Block Island State Airport Gallery features works by Providence's Luke Morrison

The gallery at the Block Island State Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced today the opening of its summer exhibition featuring works by Luke Morrison, Providence. The exhibition runs through late-January 2025.

Luke Morrison (bio provided by the artist) is a visual artist living and working in Providence. Born in Boston, Morrison holds an MFA in Painting from Boston University and a BA in Drama from Vassar College. Through his use of simplified imagery in his acrylic paintings, Morrison creates scenarios in which imagined and observed social dynamics interact. These scenarios involve archetypal representations of working and commuting figures in a sleeper city performing daily life with ambiguous intentions. This ambiguity builds suspense and a longing that feel ever-present in contemporary life, where surveillance and looking are much easier than participation. The most ordinary objects and interactions are removed of much information, allowing for fantasy and the slightest of gestures to hold weight. By isolating minimal details of the mundane, he encourages an attentive act of seeing rather than looking, dwelling deeper in the existential meaning of each moment.

The 2024 exhibitors for the Green Space Gallery were chosen by panelists Jim Cain of Cranston, Monica Hurley of Providence, and Rafael Medina of Providence.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island State Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Block Island State Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on several public art commissions.