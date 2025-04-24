Travel Advisory Reminder: Extended Weekend Lane Closures Begin May 1 on Route 1 at Route 138 in North Kingstown

RHODE ISLAND, April 24 - Traffic delays expected

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that in one week, starting Thursday night, May 1, at 9 p.m. it will begin the first of two consecutive extended weekend lane closures on Route 1 at the Route 138 interchange in North Kingstown. RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to rapidly replace this structurally deficient bridge.

During these weekends, lanes and ramps will be temporarily shifted and closed, and detours will be implemented. Route 1 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists should expect delays and provide additional time for travel. RIDOT strongly recommends the use of alternate routes if possible. Access to local businesses along the Route 1 corridor will be maintained at all times.

RIDOT has constructed new bridge decks next to the existing bridge and will slide them into place over the weekends. The southbound bridge will be done first, with demolition of the old bridge and installation of the new one taking place from 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 1 through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 5. The northbound bridge will be replaced during the same hours beginning Thursday night, May 8 and finishing prior to the morning commute on Monday, May 12.

The planned closures and suggested detours for both weekends are as follows:

Lanes/Ramps to be Closed:

• Route 1 – one lane in each direction closed at the bridge

• Ramp from Route 1 South to Route 138 East

• Ramp from Route 138 West to Route 1 South

• Ramps that allow traffic to reverse direction from Route 1 North to Route 1 South, and Route 1 South to Route 1 North

Lanes/Ramps to Remain Open:

• Ramp from Route 1 North to Route 138 East

• Ramp from Route 138 West to Route 1 North

Suggested Detours:

• Route 1 South from East Greenwich to Route 138 East toward Jamestown/Newport: Remain on Route 1 South and reverse direction to Route 1 North using the turnaround approximately 1 mile south of the Tower (intersection with Moorsefield Road and Bridgetown Road). Follow Route 1 North to the ramp to Route 138 East. Note: Trucks will be directed to detour at Bridgetown Road to Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) to Route 138.

• Route 1 South to Route 1 North: Use same detour as Route 1 South to Route 138.

• Route 138 West from Jamestown to Route 1 South toward South Kingstown/Narragansett: Use the ramp for Route 1 North. Merge onto Route 4, then turn right onto West Allenton Road. Turn right onto Route 1 South.

• Route 1 North to Route 1 South: Use same detour as Route 138 West to Route 1 South.

In addition to the detours listed above, motorists coming from the University of Rhode Island Kington campus area heading toward North Kingstown should use Route 2 North to reach Route 4. Anyone heading driving north from the Narragansett area should use Route 1A. Drivers in the Providence area or points north may wish to use I-195 toward Newport County.

By using these extended weekend closures, motorists avoided up to two years of lane closures on Route 1. RIDOT scheduled the bridge replacement weekends to occur prior to Memorial Day and the start of Rhode Island's busy summer tourism season.

The bridge replacements are part of a larger $35.8 million project that included repaving two long sections of Route 1. The first segment was done last year, from Shermantown Road in North Kingstown to the Stedman Government Center in South Kingstown. The second segment will be done after the bridge installation, from Shermantown Road to the Route 4 interchange.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Tower Hill Road Improvements project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.