Travel Advisory: Ramp from Route 113 East to I-95 North in Warwick to Temporarily Close on May 2

Starting on Friday night, May 2, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close the on-ramp from Route 113 East (East Avenue) to I-95 North in Warwick as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project. The ramp will be closed through late fall 2025 as RIDOT demolishes and rebuilds the bridges carrying Route 113 over I-95 and I-295.

During the closure, motorists on Route 113 East will need to use the ramp to I-95 South and travel to the Route 117 interchange (Exit 27A) to reverse direction back to I-95 North. Any driver who misses the I-95 South ramp should stay on Route 113 as it becomes Main Avenue, then turn left onto Route 1 North (Post Road) and use the Airport Connector to I-95 North.

The I-95 North on-ramp from Route 113 West will not be affected and remain open. With this new phase of construction, lanes will be narrowed on I-95 North and South at the bridges.

In mid-May, RIDOT is expected to shift both directions of Route 113 traffic onto the eastbound side of the bridges while it begins demolition and reconstruction of the other side. This will be in place until mid-summer, when RIDOT will move traffic onto newly constructed bridge sections and demolish and rebuild the other half. By the end of the year, all travel lanes will be restored to their original configuration.

The bridge replacements are part of the new $102.4 million Warwick Corridor Project. In addition to the bridge work, RIDOT will improve several other important corridors and intersections, with paving, sidewalk work, ADA accessibility, new traffic signal upgrades, and new pedestrian crossing and other safety features. Specifically, RIDOT will pave sections of East Avenue, Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), Main Avenue, West Shore Road and Post Road. More information on this project is available at www.ridot.net/WarwickCorridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.