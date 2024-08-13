Meet the Featured Youth Performers for NCCF’s Freedom to Express: The HeART of Community

NCCF’s Freedom to Express: The HeART of Community will feature five outstanding youth entertainers.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 7, 2024, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) will celebrate the profound impact of art and expression on the lives of all children in our community. Co-Hosted by Doug Kammerer (Chief Meteorologist, NBC4) and Brianna Stoute (Merrily We Roll Along – Broadway) and emceed by Washington Media’s power couple Allison Seymour (Get Up DC - WUSA9) and Marc Clarke (Radio & TV Host), NCCF’s Freedom to Express: The HeART of Community will feature five outstanding youth entertainers.

The Acatonics

The premier all-gender a cappella group from Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, MD, The Acatonics have been fortunate to attend and place at national competitions. Most recently, in February 2024, they won both the Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinal Round of the International Championship of High School A Cappella Competition and the High School Competition at SingStrong New York, receiving awards for best soloist and best vocal percussion. . Aside from competitions, The Acatonics perform locally around the Wootton HS community, for meetings and celebrations for Montgomery County Public Schools, and at venues around the greater Washington DC area. In addition to performing together, the Acatonics just love being around each other and take any chance they can to celebrate the community this group gives them at school. They are directed by Wootton High School Choral Director, Keith Schwartz.

Dance Dimensions

Located in Forestville, MD, Dance Dimensions is a professional and caring performance environment dedicated to the growth and development of young dancers throughout the region. With the goal to nurture the stars and dance leaders of tomorrow, Dance Dimensions’ instructors focus on technique and performance quality, providing students with a strong yet versatile foundation. Competition Team performers are intellectually knowledgeable about dance and its history as well as technically sound. Dance Dimensions’ award-winning competition team has performed at the White House for former President Obama, the INTERSECTIONS Festival, the Cherry Blossom Parade, Earth Day on the National Mall, The International Children's Festival at the Wolf Trap, placed First at the Apollo in NY, and countless other events.

DJ Sophia Rocks

A 16-year-old musical prodigy, DJ Sophia has been using her ability to mix music and bring joy to her listeners since she was two years old. She has been performing professionally for ten years. DJ Sophia began her career at the age of six and has since appeared on CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as in highly regarded publications like DJ Times Magazine and DMC World Magazine. She has been called upon to bring the perfect mixes to acclaimed events and games for the New York Knicks, WNBA All-Star, Usher’s New Look Foundation, NY Rangers, Atlanta Hawks, Baltimore Ravens, and the Met Museum. Sophia is devoted to bringing people together and changing the world through curating immersive musical experiences.

Marc Anthony

A rising senior at Crossland High School, Marc Anthony was born into a family of musicians and began making music before he was able to walk. An accomplished vocal coach, saxophonist, and audio engineer released, he released his first single, Luv Letter, in 2023, which is streaming on all music platforms. March Anthony has performed as an opening act for internationally recognized artist Lahla-Hadiya, at the Laurel Jazz Festival and for Summer Fun Sunday hosted by 102.3FM and radio personality Asia. He enjoys experimenting with his own sound and has produced music for two gospel artists whose reach is worldwide. Marc Anthony has been recognized in the state of Maryland for his expertise in audio and video technology. He is a member of the National High School Honors Society and an officer and member of PeerForward in Prince George’s County, MD.

Poetry S.A.P

Saniya Pearsonis a 16-year-old International Baccalaureate student at Central High School. In January, she earned the title of 2024 Prince George's County Youth Poet Laureate. As Prince George's County's Youth Poet Laureate, Saniya has performed her socially conscious and uplifting pieces nationwide under the tutelage of Patrick Washington, founder of Dialect of Prince George's County. Notable performances include the Kennedy Center's What's Going on Now (the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" album) and In Search of Silence, the Washington Performing Art's "Cotton" series, "Take Back the Night" (a domestic violence survivor event) sponsored by the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, and an impromptu performance on the Senate floor at the Maryland General Assembly. She recently won 1st place in the Drama Category at the Links, Inc. national conference. Saniya has been recognized by the Prince George's County School Board, receiving the Unsung Hero Award and the Senate of Maryland receiving a Resolution and Official Citation for her poetic work.

Freedom to Express: The HeART of Community is an in-person, community event. Sponsorships are available to the public at www.heartofcommunity.org. All sponsorship levels, beginning at $75, include admission to the Freedom to Express: The HeART of Community 2024 event.

About The National Center for Children and Families:

The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) empowers communities in the National Capital Region to take care of the less fortunate in their midst, transforming and improving their quality of life. Our programs provide comprehensive and tailored services that, while demonstrating cultural humility, help children, youth and families become confident and self-sufficient, leaving trauma and poverty behind. Learn more at www.nccf-cares.org.

Freedom to Express: The HeART of Community