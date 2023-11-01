The National Center of Children and Families (NCCF) Honored at 2023 Moxie Awards

The Moxie Award recognizes organizations for demonstrating boldness and innovation as an integral part of their growth strategy.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) received the prestigious 2023 Moxie Award for a Nonprofit, placing NCCF among an elite group of leading organizations. The Moxie Award recognizes organizations for demonstrating boldness and innovation as an integral part of their growth strategy. Earning the award involved a rigorous application and judging process for finalists, including an in-person visit by the Moxie Award judges to NCCF’s Bethesda campus and extensive interviews with both executive and program leadership.

Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman, Executive Director of NCCF, said, “NCCF demonstrates “moxie” daily by creatively leading and serving the community’s ability to ensure a “good life” for its most vulnerable members through innovation, healing, and hope. We are humbled and honored by this important recognition of our work.”

NCCF was honored in an audience comprised of hundreds of business leaders at the Moxie Award Ceremony & Dinner on October 25, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner. It was a night full of celebration and connections, honoring the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits, and associations in the DC metropolitan area.

“We hosted more than 450 of DC’s boldest in business to celebrate the 2023 Moxie Award winners. These outstanding organizations not only help make the DC metro area a great place to do business, but also an incredible place to live, thrive and play,” said Katie Jordan, Moxie Award chair.

A complete list of winners can be found here: www.moxieaward.com/moxie-award-2023-winners.

About The National Center for Children and Families:

The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) empowers communities in the National Capital Region to take care of the less fortunate in their midst, transforming and improving their quality of life. Our programs provide comprehensive and tailored services that while demonstrating cultural humility, help children, youth and families become confident and self-sufficient, leaving trauma and poverty behind. Learn more at www.nccf-cares.org.