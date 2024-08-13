Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,217 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser Announces DPR Fall Programming Registration Opens on August 13 and 14

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that registration for DPR’s 2024 fall programming will open on Tuesday, August 13 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, August 14 for all other programs. Registration opens at noon on both days.  
 
DPR programs offered this fall include:

  • Aquatics programs, including learn to swim, DC Wave competitive swim team, and senior aqua fitness.
  • Afterschool and out-of-school-time programs, including Afternoon Access and Enrichment Zone for students ages 3–13 years old.
  • Team sports and athletics, including gymnastics, cheer, soccer, boxing, pickleball, tennis, flag football, basketball and lacrosse.
  • Fitness classes including bootcamp, Zumba, cardio, bike-spin, yoga and senior fitness.
  • Cooperative Play programs for children ages 1.5–4 years old.

Registration for fall programming is available on a first-come, first-served basis. DPR will utilize a virtual “waiting room” on both program registration days to manage the high demand for programs. Residents are encouraged to create an online account in advance through DPR’s registration system to save time once program registration opens. To create an account, visit dpr.dc.gov/DPRaccount.

DPR Fall Program registration opens:

  • Noon on Tuesday, August 13 for aquatics programs ONLY.
  • Noon on Wednesday, August 14 for all other fall programs.

DPR offers programming at reduced rates to qualifying DC residents. Residents must be approved for reduced rates by DPR before registering for programs. Complete the online reduced rates application at dpr.dc.gov/node/1636226.
 
For more information and to view a complete list of DPR programs, visit DPRprograms.com.
 

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser Announces DPR Fall Programming Registration Opens on August 13 and 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more