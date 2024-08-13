Mayor Bowser Announces DPR Fall Programming Registration Opens on August 13 and 14

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that registration for DPR’s 2024 fall programming will open on Tuesday, August 13 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, August 14 for all other programs. Registration opens at noon on both days.



DPR programs offered this fall include:

Aquatics programs, including learn to swim, DC Wave competitive swim team, and senior aqua fitness.

Afterschool and out-of-school-time programs, including Afternoon Access and Enrichment Zone for students ages 3–13 years old.

Team sports and athletics, including gymnastics, cheer, soccer, boxing, pickleball, tennis, flag football, basketball and lacrosse.

Fitness classes including bootcamp, Zumba, cardio, bike-spin, yoga and senior fitness.

Cooperative Play programs for children ages 1.5–4 years old.

Registration for fall programming is available on a first-come, first-served basis. DPR will utilize a virtual “waiting room” on both program registration days to manage the high demand for programs. Residents are encouraged to create an online account in advance through DPR’s registration system to save time once program registration opens. To create an account, visit dpr.dc.gov/DPRaccount.

DPR Fall Program registration opens:

Noon on Tuesday, August 13 for aquatics programs ONLY.

Noon on Wednesday, August 14 for all other fall programs.

DPR offers programming at reduced rates to qualifying DC residents. Residents must be approved for reduced rates by DPR before registering for programs. Complete the online reduced rates application at dpr.dc.gov/node/1636226.



For more information and to view a complete list of DPR programs, visit DPRprograms.com.



