Luminoso announces Technology Partnership with Qlik and New Leadership Appointments
As an official technology partner of Qlik in AI, Luminoso is excited to seamlessly deliver the power of its technology to Qlik users worldwide.
Luminoso deciphers and quantifies human feedback within Qlik Sense®. This combination enables comprehensive market intelligence, providing an understanding of consumer sentiments and preferences.”BOSTON, MA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminoso, a leader in AI-driven text analytics, is excited to announce a partnership with Qlik, a global leader for data integration, data analytics and business intelligence solutions. This partnership is set to transform the field of analytics by integrating Luminoso's advanced text analytics into Qlik's leading BI tool, providing professionals with unparalleled insights and decision-making capabilities. As an official technology partner of Qlik in AI, Luminoso is excited to seamlessly deliver the power of its technology to Qlik users worldwide.
Business analysts and customer experience professionals who try to analyze their customers and markets solely through the lens of structured data limit their ability to derive the broadest and best sets of insights about customer behavior. In fact, this structured data represents only 20% of enterprise data according to multiple analyst estimates. The remaining 80% of data is unstructured and can contain valuable customer insights through sources such as product reviews, discussion forums, trouble tickets, and customer emails.
By integrating Luminoso’s ability to understand unstructured data and structured consumer sentiment with Qlik’s depth of analytics, companies are now able to analyze and understand previously disparate data sources and types to gain a more complete view and thus achieve a competitive advantage.
“Structured data can point to a decline in sales that’s already happened. Understanding and tracking customer sentiment through unstructured data can serve as a leading indicator of financial performance but also can help shape future product direction and the entire customer experience. This is why we believe the combined capabilities of Luminoso and Qlik in a single environment are profoundly compelling,” said Mark Zides, CEO & President of Luminoso.
“Luminoso deciphers and quantifies human feedback. Luminoso then integrates its results along with its visual analytics within Qlik Sense® for a new level of insight that was previously not available. This combination will enable comprehensive customer & market intelligence, providing an all-round understanding of consumer sentiments and preferences ” said Hugo Sheng, Senior Director of Partner Engineering.
Luminoso’s solutions were spotlighted at Qlik Connect 2024, where we engaged with hundreds of global business leaders & analysts from HR, Retail, technology, healthcare, and marketing sectors.
"This integration allows for users to perform sentiment analysis and trend identification on a concept level within Qlik dashboards. This enhanced analysis helps businesses make informed decisions, optimize strategies, and drive better outcomes," said Dalton Ruer, Senior Solutions Architect - Partner Engineering at Qlik.
Announcing Prathik N Sunku as Head of Partnerships & Alliances and David Rautkys as Head of Corporate Development & Innovation
“We are thrilled to announce the appointments of Prathik N Sunku as Luminoso’s new Head of Partnerships & Alliances, and David Rautkys as Head of Corporate Development & Innovation. Prathik brings a wealth of experience in fostering strategic partnerships and driving growth in the analytics and technology sectors, while David’s expertise in innovation and corporate development will be instrumental in expanding Luminoso's reach and enhancing its impact in the market,” said Mark Zides.
"Our AI’s ability to deliver in-depth, nuanced comprehension allows businesses to quickly familiarize themselves with customer and market dynamics by analyzing real-time feedback from platforms like Reddit, Amazon, and Glassdoor, directly within Qlik dashboards," said Prathik N Sunku.
“Analysts and consultants can explore new dimensions using feedback data organized as structured insights from discussions and conversations across different channels, all within Qlik workflows. This integration offers sales teams deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences, enabling more targeted and effective sales strategies,” added David Rautkys.
Join Us in Unlocking the Future of Analytics
We invite analytics professionals, business leaders, and innovators to explore this powerful joint solution. Experience firsthand how combining structured insights from customer, market, and employee feedback with quantitative data can transform your decision-making processes and drive significant value. To learn more, visit Luminoso’s website or schedule a personalized demo of our integrated solution.
About Luminoso
Luminoso Technologies is a global leader in the Natural Language Understanding market. It was born out of the prestigious MIT Media Lab. Our cloud-based platform for text analytics revolutionizes the way organizations uncover insights from unstructured data. With support for 14 languages, Luminoso Daylight™ AI preserves the nuance of stories as communicated by customers, employees, and industry voices.
Powered by advanced machine learning, our platform goes beyond surface-level understanding. It uncovers hidden patterns, sentiments, and biases, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, we nurture human connections that drive critical business strategies. Discover the power of Luminoso and unlock the potential within your textual data.
About Qlik
Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, its portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. Qlik excels in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities.
