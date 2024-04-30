Luminoso Technologies Partners with Amazon Web Services to Enhance Data Analytics through Advanced Text Understanding
Luminoso earned AWS Machine Learning ISV status, enhancing its text analytics via AWS, and joined the AWS APN and ACE Program.
This enhances our customer insight tools for business intelligence. We aim to streamline our solution's access and integrate AWS technologies like Bedrock to continually improve our product.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminoso Technologies, a leading innovator in text analytics and data understanding, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Independent Software Vendor (ISV) status. This designation recognizes that Luminoso has demonstrated a proven technology that helps customers achieve their critical business outcomes using Machine Learning technologies.
Achieving the AWS Machine Learning ISV AWS Competency showcases Luminoso as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). Our SaaS application leverages the AWS infrastructure to offer unique value, focusing on enabling enterprises to easily adopt, develop, and manage complex projects on AWS. As a testament to our deep expertise in AWS, we provide solutions that integrate seamlessly and are readily available for licensing through the AWS Marketplace.
This recognition allows Luminoso to be part of the AWS APN Customer Engagement (ACE) Program, further facilitating collaboration between Luminoso and AWS teams. This collaboration addresses the growing demand for advanced analytics solutions that can quickly turn unstructured text data into actionable insights. More businesses will be able to have access to and leverage cloud computing to analyze customer feedback, improve customer experiences, and make data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy.
Luminoso Daylight™ is at the forefront of natural language understanding (NLU), enabling businesses to swiftly process and glean insights from vast datasets, including product reviews, surveys, and social media comments. Luminoso Daylight™, developed from groundbreaking research at the MIT Media Lab, is designed for rapid deployment and requires minimal setup, making advanced text analytics accessible to companies regardless of their technical expertise. By hosting Luminoso Daylight™ on AWS, the platform gains the reliability, scalability, and security of AWS’s infrastructure, providing businesses with the tools they need to accelerate their go-to-market strategies, enhance customer satisfaction, and gain a competitive edge. By being part of AWS's APN and ACE Program, Luminoso gains the ability to team up with AWS in securing opportunities and expanding its presence in organizations looking to leverage their AWS investment to adopt powerful NLU capabilities.
"We are thrilled to partner with AWS, the global leader in cloud computing," said Nick Sedar, Luminoso’s Head of Partnerships and Alliances. "This partnership with AWS enhances our customer insight tools, setting a new standard in business intelligence. We aim to streamline our solution's access and integrate AWS technologies like Bedrock to improve our product."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About Luminoso Technologies
Founded by a team of AI and machine learning experts from the MIT Media Lab, Luminoso Technologies is at the forefront of natural language understanding and text analytics solutions. Luminoso Daylight™ enables businesses across industries to quickly analyze and derive meaningful insights from unstructured text data, helping them to make informed decisions and strategically navigate the market.
