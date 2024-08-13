Submit Release
Traditional Braces from Exeter Smiles Straighten Smiles in Berks County

Exeter Smiles offers teens and adults traditional braces in Reading, PA.

READING, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berks County residents seeking a reliable and effective way to straighten their teeth can take advantage of the traditional braces in Reading from Exeter Smiles. This comprehensive treatment is perfect for those who desire a trusted method to achieve a beautifully aligned smile.

Traditional braces, renowned for their durability and effectiveness, ensure precise adjustments and optimal results. They are suitable for a wide range of bite issues, providing a versatile option for both teens and adults.

Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles, highlights the commitment of Exeter Smiles to providing quality, affordable care: "We understand that a straighter smile can dramatically enhance one’s confidence and quality of life. Our traditional braces are a proven solution that delivers consistent and reliable results.”

Patients interested in traditional braces in Reading can benefit from a comprehensive consultation, where Dr. Silman and his team design a personalized treatment plan to meet their dental health needs and personal preferences.

Traditional braces at Exeter Smiles are available for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs, ensuring a hassle-free and affordable treatment journey.

To schedule a consultation and learn more about traditional braces from Exeter Smiles, please visit https://exeter-smiles.com/reading-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

