PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Gatchalian hails Senate ratification of bicam report on ARAL bill Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the Senate ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604), a step closer to rolling out an effective nationwide learning recovery program and addressing learning loss. The proposed measure seeks to establish the ARAL Program for learning intervention, whose premises shall include well-systematized tutorial sessions and well-designed intervention plans and learning resources, among others. The bill provides that these intervention plans and learning resources shall be developed in consultation with curriculum and reading specialists. They shall also follow a learner-centered approach that is supportive and empathetic of learners' needs, motivations, and behavior. The lawmaker added that the bill will help address the education crisis in the country, which is reflected in the Philippines' dismal performance in international large-scale assessments such as the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). The triennial assessment showed that the Philippines is still in the bottom 10 out of 81 countries in reading, mathematics, and science. "Isinulong natin ang pagkakaroon ng ARAL Program upang matulungan ang ating mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng dagdag na suporta. Kung tuluyang maisabatas ang ating panukala, mapipigilan natin ang pag-urong ng kaalaman at matitiyak nating walang batang maiiwan sa kanyang pag-aaral," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the proposed measure. The ARAL Program shall cover essential learning competencies under reading and mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and science for Grades 3 to 10. The ARAL program shall also prioritize reading and mathematics to develop learners' critical and analytical thinking skills. For Kindergarten, the ARAL Program shall focus on strengthening their literacy and numeracy competencies. The bill seeks to cover public school learners in the following situations -- those who have returned or are returning to school after a furlough; those who are below the minimum proficiency levels required in reading, mathematics, and science; and those who are failing in the examinations and tests as assessed and evaluated by teachers during the course of the school year. Gatchalian thanked the measure's co-authors: Senators Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, and former Senator and now Secretary of Education Sonny Angara. Gatchalian ipinagbunyi ang ratipikasyon sa Senado ng bicam report ng ARAL bill Ipinagbunyi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ratipikasyon ng Senado sa bicameral conference committee report ng Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604 at House Bill No. 1802). Ayon kay Gatchalian, isang malaking hakbang ito tungo sa pagpapatupad ng isang epektibong programa sa learning recovery na tutugon sa learning loss. Layon ng panukalang batas na itatag ang ARAL Program para sa learning intervention na magkakaroon ng mga sistematikong tutorial sessions, pati na rin ng mga intervention plans at learning resources na may maayos na disenyo. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, bubuuin ang mga intervention plans at learning resources sa tulong ng mga curriculum at reading specialists. Ipapatupad din ng panukalang programa ang learner-centered approach na sumusuporta at tumutugon sa mga pangangailangan, motibasyon, at asal ng mga mag-aaral. Ayon sa mambabatas, makatutulong ang panukalang batas upang tugunan ang krisis na kinakaharap ng bansa sa edukasyon, bagay na sinasalamin ng performance ng Pilipinas sa mga international large-scale assessments tulad ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Matatandaang sa ginanap na 2022 PISA, isa ang Pilipinas sa 10 bansang may pinakamababang marka pagdating sa reading, mathematics, at science. "Isinulong natin ang pagkakaroon ng ARAL Program upang matulungan ang ating mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng dagdag na suporta. Kung tuluyang maisabatas ang ating panukala, mapipigilan natin ang pag-urong ng kaalaman at matitiyak nating walang batang maiiwan sa kanyang pag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda at sponsor ng panukalang batas. Sasaklawin ng ARAL Program ang essential learning competencies sa reading at mathematics para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at science para sa Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Bibigyan ng prayoridad ng naturang programa ang reading at mathematics upang hasain ang critical at analytical thinking skills ng mga bata. Para sa mga mag-aaral sa Kindergarten, tututukan naman ang pagpapatatag sa literacy at numeracy competencies. Nais saklawin ng panukalang batas ang mga magbabalik-paaralan; mga mag-aaral na hindi umabot sa minimum proficiency level sa reading, mathematics at science; at ang mga mag-aaral na hindi pumapasa sa kanilang mga examination o test. Pinasalamatan ni Gatchalian ang mga kapwa niya Senador na may akda ng panukalang batas na sina Senador Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, at dating Senador na ngayo'y Secretary of Education Sonny Angara.