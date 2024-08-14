Logistics Plus Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for a Ninth Time

Logistics Plus appears on the list for the sixth time in the past seven years and the ninth time overall.

Growth allows us to offer employees opportunities to advance, try new things, and provide new solutions for our customers. That's pretty cool.”
— Jim Berlin
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. LP made the list with an impressive three-year sales growth rate of over 76% from 2020 to 2023 for its U.S.-based operations. Logistics Plus has made the list for the sixth time in the past seven years and the ninth time overall since 2007. LP was one of only three companies based in Erie, Pennsylvania, and one of only 166 logistics and transportation companies to make the 2024 list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that are building the future. This year's top companies had a median three-year revenue growth rate of 208 percent, adding over 874 thousand jobs to the economy.

"This month, we are celebrating our 28th anniversary," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "Our whole business plan is based on growing and helping our customers figure things out. Growth allows us to offer employees opportunities to advance, try new things, and provide new solutions for our customers. That's pretty cool."

Visit https://www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus to view the Logistics Plus verified profile.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, go to https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Logistics Plus - Passion For Excellence

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


