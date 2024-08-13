Freedom Energy Logistics Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Joining the Ranks of the 2024 Inc. 5000

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

For the third time, Freedom Energy Logistics achieved the Inc. 5000, at No. 4054 in 2024, with previous achievements in 2017 and 2018.

Our sustained growth is a testament to Freedom’s exceptional team, unwavering commitment to client advocacy, and our investment in innovative, sustainable energy solutions.” — Bart Fromuth, Chief Executive Officer