Vero Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses Choosing a Fat Reduction Procedure

Board-certified plastic surgeon John M. Sarbak, MD breaks down different fat reduction procedures and how patients can select which one is right for them.

Stubborn areas of fat are a common frustration for men and women alike. To alleviate those cosmetic concerns, fat reduction procedures are designed to create a leaner and smoother body contour. Board-certified plastic surgeon in Vero Beach, John M. Sarbak, MD, notes that both surgical and non-surgical options can provide optimal results for the right candidates, with each method having its own advantages. He highlights that some procedures target specific regions of the body, while others are more versatile and can be utilized in multiple areas. At his practice, Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, Dr. Sarbak identifies two highly sought-after procedures: Liposuction – For patients struggling with excessive fat, liposuction is a popular procedure for sculpting areas like the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, and mid-back. Dr. Sarbak explains that good candidates for liposuction recognize the procedure is not a weight loss treatment and are already close to their ideal weight. He describes the process, saying small incisions are created to allow the cannula tool to break up and remove isolated fat pockets. For those with loose or excess tissue in addition to stubborn fat cells in their midsection, Dr. Sarbak may incorporate a tummy tuck , also known as abdominoplasty. This surgical procedure can improve abdominal contours by removing excess, hanging skin and tightening abdominal muscles that have loosened.– As a non-invasive option, CoolSculptingtargets mild to moderate amounts of fat that are not affected by a healthy diet and regular exercise. This innovative procedure utilizes patented cooling technology called Cryolipolysis™ to reduce excess fatty tissue, commonly in the abdomen, flanks, thighs, and arms. The treatment involves freezing fat cells, allowing them to break down and leave the body through the natural metabolic process.Choosing a fat reduction procedure is an individualized process, says Dr. Sarbak, as each patient has their own needs and aesthetic aspirations. During the consultation appointment, patients can discuss their specific concerns and goals with Dr. Sarbak, who can help determine which course of action is best. Patients with significant pockets of stubborn fat may opt for liposuction with or without abdominoplasty. On the other hand, patients not ready to undergo a surgical procedure may prefer the less invasive CoolSculptingapproach. Dr. Sarbak emphasizes that there are multiple factors affecting a patient's candidacy, and for those interested in a fat reduction treatment, he advises they consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to learn of their best options.About John M. Sarbak, MDDr. John M. Sarbak graduated from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at the University of South Florida Department of Surgery, as well as a plastic surgery residency at both University of South Florida Division of Plastic Surgery and University of Pittsburgh Division of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Sarbak is now one of Florida's leading board-certified plastic surgeons, having developed a procedure for a scarless breast lift that utilizes a specialized technique called transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA). He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Florida Medical Association.