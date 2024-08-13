“Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” offers a wonderland for families to enjoy art

MACAU, August 13 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, MGM and the Centre Pompidou in France, the exhibition “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” is one of the highlights of the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival. Exhibitions and workshops are held at the Main Venue located at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) which features three theme zones, namely “Passing Through”, “Laterna Magica” and “Rhythms, Shapes, Colours”, while the interactive installation exhibition “The Plantamouves” is held at the Satellite Venue located at the Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site. All are welcome to get close to the arts and from diverse perspectives using all senses. The “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” is held until 27 October and tickets are on sale from today.

The Centre Pompidou in France stands as a pioneer in children’s art education and is the first institution to offer activities and exhibitions specifically designed for young audiences. It has nearly 40 years of substantial experience in promoting children’s art and has established the Children’s Gallery to provide different age groups with holistic and long-term art education. Through the artistic experiences gained from the games designed by contemporary artists or echoed with the major artworks in the collection, the Centre guides children to have cross-disciplinary sensory exploration, and foster their sensibility, creativity and imagination. Following the great success of “Art Arena – Project from Centre Pompidou” at MAM in 2014, the Centre Pompidou returns this year to share its art education project widely acclaimed in recent years. In the current project, the “Passing Through” zone presents the artistic installations of gigantic characters created by French artist Françoise Pétrovitch. The “Laterna Magica” zone recreates the moving images, the fundamental principal incorporated in early films, through light installations. The “Rhythms, Shapes, Colours” zone connects urban landscapes with Mondrian’s geometric abstract art. The colourful installations of “The Plantamouves” invite all visitors to dance freely. Each of the four theme zones are full of creativity and inspiration, allowing residents and tourists to experience in Macao the signature event meticulously curated by the Centre Pompidou.

Two types of family tickets are available for the Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue and are limited to children aged between 3 and 12, who must be accompanied by an adult. Spectators with tickets dedicated to the exhibition will take turns to visit three theme zones in groups. Participants of the workshops will enjoy the entire art education experience and receive a souvenir upon completion. They can participate in “Passing Through + Laterna Magica” workshop or “Passing Through + Rhythms Shapes Colours” workshop, with sessions available in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, hotline (2855 5555) and online booking (www.macauticket.com). A 50% discount is offered to Friends of MAM with Prestige Members Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card, and a 20% discount to Friends of MAM with Ordinary Members Card. “The Plantamouves” at the Satellite Venue is suitable for visitors aged 3 or above, and children aged between 3 and 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for “The Plantamouves” at the Satellite Venue are now on sale through the GoGoGoat mobile application or online ticketing (app.sme-boardpro.com/gogogoat), with a 50% discount available for children aged 12 or below and holders of the Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. In addition, from today until 14 August, customers who purchase tickets for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou – Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue” from the Macau Ticketing Network are entitled to receive a discount code to enjoy 30% discount on tickets for Annie the Musical. Spectators with tickets for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” at the Main Venue and Annie the Musical can redeem a limited-edition canvas tote bag, subject to availability.

For more information about the activities of the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.