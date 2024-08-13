DSS Announces Latest Grant for Child Care Providers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: 803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Announces Latest Grant for Child Care Providers

August 13, 2024 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is offering a one-time Expansion/Operating grant for child care providers. The grant is primarily designed to support increased child enrollment, staff and educator retention, and child care center operating expenses.

"Our goal is to support child care providers in their efforts to expand and enhance the quality of care for children across our state," said DSS State Director Michael Leach. "This grant is just another example of significant steps DSS has made over the last four years towards ensuring more families have access to affordable, high-quality child care."

Funds from the Expansion/Operating grant may be used to retain current staff through salary increases or retention bonuses. Other allowable expenses for the grant include:

paying facility expenses, including rent/mortgage payments, utility bills, and personnel costs

classroom materials

playground repairs or upgrades

technology equipment and services

goods and services

cleaning or sanitation costs

The grant, made possible by federal funds received by DSS as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is available to eligible licensed or registered child care centers, family child care homes, group child care homes, Head Start programs, and license-exempt programs. Providers must also be in compliance with Child Care Licensing requirements and fire codes, remain within licensed capacity for the facility, and have at least a provisional license as of July 1, 2024.

Grant amounts are determined based on the chart below:

Child Care Facilities (Based on Licensed Capacity) Grant Amount Small Child Care Centers (Up to 49 children) $70,000 Medium Child Care Centers (50-99 children) $80,000 Large Child Care Centers (100+ children) $90,000 License Exempt in ABC Quality $60,000 Group Child Care Homes $27,000 Family Child Care Homes $20,000

Providers can apply for the grant here. For questions about the grant, providers can email DECEGrants@dss.sc.gov or call 1-800-476-0199.

The deadline to apply is September 9, 2024.

###