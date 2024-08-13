What do you need to teach CTE or work-based learning in Iowa?

A new fact sheet released by the Iowa Department of Education details the latest teacher authorization requirements for career and technical education courses and work-based learning programs in Iowa.

The CTE Authorization and Work-Based Learning fact sheet provides a snapshot overview of the endorsements, education and experience required to teach career and technical education (CTE) courses or serve as a supervisor of work-based learning programs for grades 5-12.

For CTE courses, information on the following categories is provided:

5-12 Teaching License

5-12 Career and Technical Authorization

Community College Instructors

The 5-12 Career and Technical Authorization also includes details on the new cluster endorsement, which can be used for teaching across the broad areas of agriculture, industrial technology, business, family and consumer sciences, health sciences and information solutions.

Additionally, information on the following work-based learning program categories is also provided:

5-12 Teaching License and 5-12 Career and Technical Authorization

5-12 Multi-Occupations Endorsement

Work-Based Learning Authorization

The CTE Authorization and Work-Based Learning fact sheet is now available on the Department’s Board of Educational Examiners website.

For more information on the CTE and work-based learning teacher authorization requirements, contact David Wempen at David.wempen@iowa.gov.

