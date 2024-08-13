HMP Global announces 2024 Day of Giving to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide

Through the Day of Giving, a portion of all registrations to HMP Global conferences and events on Friday, August 16 will be donated to Stop Soldier Suicide.

A portion of proceeds from all conference and event registrations on August 16 will support SSS’ mission to prevent active-duty military and veteran suicides.

This partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide demonstrates our commitment to addressing this critical issue and supporting the brave service members who sacrifice so much for us.” — Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global today announced the 2024 Day of Giving to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide, the only national nonprofit whose sole mission is to prevent suicide among veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Through the Day of Giving, a portion of all registrations to HMP Global conferences and events on Friday, August 16 will be donated to Stop Soldier Suicide. HMP Global, the leading healthcare events, education, and market intelligence company, organizes more than 450 annual events across a range of therapeutic areas — including some of the world’s leading meetings for healthcare providers.

“Veterans are at a 72% higher risk of suicide than those who have not served,” said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. “This partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide demonstrates our commitment to addressing this critical issue and supporting the brave service members who sacrifice so much for us. Like the promise of Stop Soldier Suicide, we won’t stop until we get this right.”

Stop Soldier Suicide fulfills its mission through research and programs that provide suicide interventions, including:

- ROGER, a wellness service that provides counseling and crisis intervention at no cost to U.S. veterans and service members;

- Black Box Project, a forensic data analysis project that identifies and analyzes data from digital devices of veterans who died by suicide in order to develop machine learning models to identify risk patterns;

- Firearm safety, helping veterans keep themselves and their families safe; and

- Clinical partnerships with healthcare and Veterans Service Organizations to ensure veterans can obtain suicide-specific care.

“We are grateful to HMP Global for partnering with us for the 2024 Day of Giving,” said Jenny Siler, Senior Director of National Corporate Partnerships, Stop Soldier Suicide. “We are doggedly determined to end military suicide, and collaborations like this go a long way to support the innovative programs and services that are making a difference and saving lives.”

To view and register for upcoming conferences, webinars, and other HMP Global programs, visit hmpglobal.com/portfolio.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT STOP SOLDIER SUICIDE

Suicide is a complex problem that disproportionately impacts the military community. Stop Soldier Suicide is the only national nonprofit focused solely on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Our team is laser-focused on care and research that is specific to reducing veteran and service member suicide. Our vision is a nation where veterans and service members have no greater risk for suicide than any other American. We have an aggressive goal to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% no later than 2030. For more information, visit stopsoldiersuicide.org.