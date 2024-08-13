New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Now Connects Addicts with Top Intensive Outpatient Programs

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a highly acclaimed rehab center that provides life-changing care that will empower men and women to overcome their chemical dependence and mental health issues, is pleased to announce that it is now connecting addicts with top intensive outpatient programs that have been specially created to help equip them with the skills needed to pursue happier and healthier futures, free from the constraints of addiction.

The Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs) at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. offer more than therapy and counseling; they provide a comprehensive support system designed to address various aspects of a patient’s recovery journey. This comprehensive approach helps individuals develop healthier habits and increases their chance of a successful outcome.

“A good alternative to inpatient treatment is an Intensive Outpatient Program or IOP,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “The benefit of IOP is you get treatment and counseling during the day, but you can still go home for the night. If you have a demanding schedule, kids, or need a more flexible approach, An IOP may be the answer. You can contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Center in Laguna, Niguel for information on how these programs differ and what would meet your needs the best.”

In New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s intensive outpatient programs, the leading addiction treatment center focuses on providing treatment that helps patients learn why they are struggling with mental health issues or addiction and helps them develop a treatment plan that fits their needs now and in the future. Treatment is delivered through expert therapy, including one-on-one, family, behavioral, and group, as well as targeted medication to provide patients with the best opportunity possible to maintain sobriety.

In addition to therapy, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages patients to share their experiences with others at the recovery center to promote stronger relationships and guarantee ongoing support after they have left the center. The intensive outpatient program also provides holistic activities, such as yoga, time outdoors, and quiet time like meditation, to positively impact a patient’s physical and mental wellness.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages individuals interested in starting their journey to sobriety and would like to speak to an addiction specialist to call its team to find out more about its intensive outpatient program in California, Orange County, and Laguna Niguel today.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provide patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

