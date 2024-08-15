Global Livestock Grow Lights Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Livestock Grow Lights Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The livestock grow lights market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.71 billion in 2023 to $7.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to initial agricultural lighting solutions, incandescent and fluorescent lighting, enhanced spectrum and wavelength control, focus on animal welfare and behavior, adaptation for specific livestock.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The livestock grow lights market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market growth and expansion, regulatory changes and standards, focus on energy efficiency, demand for tailored solutions, integration of smart controls.

Growth Driver Of The Livestock Grow Lights Market

The rise in livestock productivity is expected to propel the growth of the livestock grow lights market. Livestock productivity refers to how efficiently and effectively livestock are raised to produce various outputs such as meat, milk, eggs, wool, and other animal products. The livestock productivity can be increased using livestock grow lights, which facilitate the growth and production of animal products by emitting light that emulates natural light and creates a physiological effect on livestock.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the livestock grow lights market include Fienhage Poultry Solutions GmbH, Greengage Lighting & Glo-bulb Company, HATO Agricultural Lighting, Shenzhen Hontech-Wins Electronica Co. Ltd.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the livestock grow lights market. Major companies operating in the livestock grow lights market are introducing innovative products related to sustainable LED grow lights to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Fluorescent, Light Emitting Diode (LED), Incandescent, High-Intensity Discharge

2) By Livestock: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Other Livestock

3) By Color: Green, Red, White, Blue

4) By Installation: Retrofit, New-Installation

Geographical Insights: Asia-pacific Leading The Market

Asia-pacific was the largest region in the livestock grow lights market in 2023. The regions covered in the livestock grow lights market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Livestock Grow Lights Market Definition

Livestock growth lights refer to artificial lighting systems designed to provide additional light to livestock in agricultural settings, such as poultry, dairy, and swine farms. These lights are used to simulate natural daylight and promote growth and development in animals, regulate their biological rhythms, and improve their overall health and productivity.

Livestock Grow Lights Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Livestock Grow Lights Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on livestock grow lights market size, livestock grow lights market drivers and trends, livestock grow lights market major players, livestock grow lights competitors' revenues, livestock grow lights market positioning, and livestock grow lights market growth across geographies. The livestock grow lights market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

