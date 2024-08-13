Shifting to Sustainable Heating in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the government has taken a major step towards making its heating systems more sustainable by passing a law that will pave the way for cleaner sources including renewables.

Heating is crucial for countries with winter seasons, but coal is often the main heat source.

Transcript

Heating is vital in Kazakhstan where winter temperatures can drop as low as -40°C.

But the country’s heating systems rely on outdated, inefficient fossil fuel infrastructure and technologies.

The government just passed a new law that will help transform the nation’s heating sector from a traditionally coal-based system to cleaner sources including renewables.

The law mandates local governments to prepare heating master plans that assess existing heat sources for each period of planning and outline concrete steps to improve energy efficiency including via new investments.

Supported by ADB, this framework will lay the foundation for reliable heating for people and businesses throughout Kazakhstan and help the nation achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, we are committed to helping developing member countries achieve their energy needs and meet their climate goals.