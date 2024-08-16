Global CISO Forum 2024: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders to Shape the Future of Security
Forum will feature forward looking speaking sessions aimed at equipping the modern CISO for the evolving cybersecurity landscapeATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global CISO Forum 2024, presented by EC-Council, is set to convene cybersecurity leaders from around the globe for an unparalleled gathering of knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration. Hosted from October 30-31 in a closed-door format at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center and virtually, the Global CISO Forum 2024 promises to be a pivotal event in shaping the future of cybersecurity as AI continues to transform the face of the industry.
“EC-Council is proud to host the Global CISO Forum 2024, bringing together top cybersecurity leaders to exchange insights, share best practices, and chart the course for the future of security," said Eric Lopez, VP of North America. "In an increasingly interconnected world, collaboration among CISOs is essential to effectively address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and safeguard organizations against cyber threats."
The event’s agenda features notable speakers and talks such as:
• Elizabeth Stephens, DBS Cyber LLC “Digital Safeguards: Your Essential Blueprint for Navigating Cyber Threats”
• Panel with Cassandra Dacus, Nicole Dove, Susan Lam, and Tamika Bass: “Breaking the Double Glass Ceiling: Race & Gender”
• Todd Bell, GlobalDataLock.com: “Weaponizing Your Cybersecurity Program”
• Jigyasa Grover, Bordo AI and Rishabh Misra, Attentive: “Sculpting Data for Machine Learning: Generative AI edition”
• Keyaan Williams, Cyber Leadership and Strategy Solutions, LLC: “Back to the Future: The old and relevant paradigm for CISOs that people overlooked or forgot”
• Ed Adams, Cyversity: “The Many Colors of Cybersecurity: Maximizing your org’s Cyber Power”
• George Dobrea, XEDUCO Institute: “Integrating Cyber Risk and Business Risk: A Unified Approach in NIST CSF 2.0, NIS2, and DORA”
• Regina Grogan, LeadStack Inc.: “Hacking the Human Firewall: Leveraging Behavioral Science for Cybersecurity Resilience”
As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and sophistication, the role of the CISO has never been more crucial. In addition to the Forum, EC-Council is also hosting four days of executive-level training via the Certified CISO (CCISO) class, taking students through the five domains of CCISO, case studies, and discussions with their peers as they learn.
Registration for the Global CISO Forum 2024 is now open to director-level and above cybersecurity leaders. To secure your spot and join the global cybersecurity community, register today.
