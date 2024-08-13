Submit Release
Gauteng hosts Presidential imbizo in Ekurhuleni, 23 Aug

The Gauteng Provincial Government will host the Presidential Imbizo on Friday, 23 August 2024 in Tsakani, Ekurhuleni.

This will be the first service delivery driven visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Gauteng in the 7th administration under the Government of National Unity (GNU). The Presidential imbizo to Ekurhuleni is in line with the District Development Model(DDM) to enable integrated and responsive planning, implementation and budgeting.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo also serves as a platform for the President, Ministers and the provincial leadership to engage with communities, intensify the provision of services as well as advance developmental programmes that are aimed at creating economic opportunities for locals

Preceding the Imbizo, Ministers and Members of the Executive Council (MECs) will conduct a number of outreach activities in parts of Ekurhuleni District Municipality and around the Gauteng Province.

Details of the Presidential imbizo are as follows: 
Date:    Friday, 23 August 2024
Time:  09h00
Venue: Tsakani Stadium, Ekurhuleni 

For media enquiries, contact 
Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi 
Cell: 060 975 6794 
E-mail: sizwe.pamla@gauteng.gov.za
 

