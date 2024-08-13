Submit Release
Minister Ronald Lamola participates in meeting of SADC Council of Ministers taking place ahead of the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Zimbabwe, 13 to 14 Aug

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, arrived in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe, on 12 August 2024 to participate in the meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers taking place ahead of the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

The Summit will take place under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

The meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers takes place from 13-14 August 2024.  A SADC Organ Troika Summit will also be held on 16 August 2024.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for SADC leaders to assess and review progress made in terms of the regions flagship integration agenda, the Regional Strategic Indicative Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, as well as address matters relating to peace and security in the region.

During the Summit, the Republic of Zimbabwe will assume the Chairpersonship of SADC, taking over from the Republic of Angola, who chaired SADC since the previous Summit held in Luanda, Republic of Angola, in August 2023.

Media Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, +27 (0) 81 781 2261

