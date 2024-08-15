Attain Online Japanese Language School Hosts First Information Session for Fall Semester Enrollment on September 5

Attain Online Japanese Language School Holds First Information Session on September 5 AOJ Language School is also offering a special Fall semester enrollment promotion AOJ Language School Holds Free Trial Japanese Lessons of Each JLPT Level on Sep 8th and Sep 15th

AOJ Language School has opened registration for the first Online Information Session for Fall Semester Enrollment, which will be held on Thursday, September 5.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has opened registration for the first Online Information Session for Fall Semester Enrollment. This session will be held on Thursday, September 5, from 18:00 to 19:00 (Japan time) for the Fall 2024 semester. Advance registration is required to attend.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

Attain Online Japanese Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain, which has over 200,000 students on Udemy, an online platform in the U.S. In addition to recorded video classes available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the school also offers 90 minutes live classes twice a week. In addition, the school offers small class sizes, private lessons, and other learning support tailored to individual levels and needs to help students improve their Japanese language skills.

The school's mission is to provide opportunities for Japanese language learners to improve their language skills and experience Japanese culture. At the online school information session, they will explain about the school, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. The registration for Fall Semester enrollment has already begun, so this is a great opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about actual classes and support services. Please refer to the website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.

*Please visit their website for more information and to request information materials.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX_DYiAY0PA

■< Online School Information Sessions>■

・1st Information Session:

September 5 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

Reserve your spot:

info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

<About Fall Semester 2024>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: September 18, 2024, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 6, 2024 - Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html



<Fall Semester 2024 Enrollment Promotion>

The school is holding a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline.

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all new students who enroll to Fall Semester

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Tuition>

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

・Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Thursday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

AOJ Fall Semester Enrollment started! Get up to 2 months tuition free! Live class twice a week!